Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
THE ENTERPRISE SECURITY SUPERSITE. UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Security Solutions / Apple, Intel Talk Meltdown Patches
Meltdown Mayhem: Apple Issues Fix as Intel Warns of Trouble
Meltdown Mayhem: Apple Issues Fix as Intel Warns of Trouble
By Darren Allan Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
24
2018
Apple has pushed out a patch to protect macOS users running older versions of the desktop OS from the major Meltdown flaw in Intel's CPUs, following the original fix aimed at High Sierra (10.13).

This patch is for Sierra and El Capitan, the previous two incarnations of macOS (versions 10.12 and 10.11 respectively). As CNET spotted, Apple posted about the security updates on its support site. To get protected, check for new updates in the App Store.

Back at the start of January, Apple said it had already protected users against Meltdown in macOS High Sierra.

If you're running a version of Apple's desktop operating system prior to El Capitan, of course, you're out of luck here.

There are still no known exploits levelled against Meltdown (or the other big bug, Spectre, which affects other processors, not just Intel), but the likelihood is that the bad guys out there may be close to weaponizing an exploit.

Stability Woes

Of course, at the beginning of the week, Intel warned against installing 'current versions' of Meltdown and Spectre patches in general -- following instability problems that have hit some PCs -- but presumably that caveat doesn't pertain to these patches from Apple.

Intel's aforementioned warning applied to manufacturers and software developers as well as end-users, and if these fixes were problematic, you'd hope Apple wouldn't have released them yet -- plus these mitigations have already been applied to High Sierra at the start of the month, as mentioned, with no apparent issues.

Still, given Intel's warning, some of the more cautious folks out there may still be a little reticent to go ahead and patch, and may feel that it's prudent to wait a little longer, at least while there isn't a known exploit being leveraged against Meltdown -- which just underlines how much of a PR nightmare this thing is turning into for Intel.

Enter stage left Linus Torvalds to chuck just a little more fuel onto the fire from a Linux perspective. As Extremetech reports, he called Intel's fixes for these bugs "complete and utter garbage," never being one to mince his words.

According to emails he has sent, Torvalds is particularly unhappy about the Spectre fix for Linux machines, accusing it of being bloated and containing 'redundant junk,' and also criticizing it for being optional, among other things. Not a happy bunny doesn't quite cover it.

© 2018 T-break Tech under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Apple.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN SECURITY SOLUTIONS
1. Cisco Says Security Fears Delay Sales
2. Apple, Intel Talk Meltdown Patches
3. Facebook Buys ID Authorization Firm
4. Gmail and Two-Factor Authentication
5. Kaspersky Challenges Software Ban

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
AMD Reports Profitability, Plans Spectre-Proof Zen 2 Chips
Sales of microprocessors for computing and graphics shot up dramatically for AMD in 2017, pushing the company into profitability. CEO Lisa Su said the company's 3-year plan to reshape itself is paying off.
ENTERPRISE SECURITY TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.