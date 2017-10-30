AT&T Adds Private Content Management for Mobile Box Users

DALLAS, Texas -- Oct. 30, 2017 -- AT&T* is collaborating with Box to provide an integrated private content management solution utilizing NetBond® for Cloud. This solution is an expansion of the alliance with Box, and now offers a highly secure, private connection for both wireless and wireline users. This means data can be accessed without ever touching the internet.

The digital transformation and adoption of mobile is changing the way that people do business. AT&T's integrated private management solution takes the complexity out of managing connectivity and security requirements necessary for a mobilized workforce. It provides highly secure, simple access to data regardless if the employee is in the field or working from a home office. AT&T manages the solution so users can more safely and easily collaborate practically anywhere -- all on the AT&T network.

AT&T is the only provider to offer end-to-end private connectivity solutions for wireless and wireline endpoints to Box users. The solution utilizes NetBond® for Cloud to automatically scale bandwidth to accommodate peak traffic loads. It also routes traffic from all devices and locations directly to Box's secure infrastructure.

"Today Box's cloud content management platform is driving digital transformation for more than 75,000 businesses, accelerating collaboration and automating business processes in nearly every department and industry," said Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO of Box. "Through our new solution with AT&T we're continuing to raise the bar for security and mobility, ensuring our enterprise customers can give their teams access to their content virtually anywhere, anytime."

Wireless and wireline users can access their Box data without connecting to the public internet. By remaining off internet, a customer's traffic more efficiently flows between end points, improving the end user experience. This helps businesses simplify their connectivity options and enhances security of their assets.

"Businesses today need access to data virtually anywhere, anytime," said Roman Pacewicz, chief product officer, AT&T Business. "Our solution connects and helps protect data from the mobile device all the way to the cloud. Using this private solution, we can help our customers better protect their intellectual property and sensitive data."

Image credit: iStock/Artist's concept.