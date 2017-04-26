Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
THE ENTERPRISE SECURITY SUPERSITE. UPDATED 14 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Data Security / Experts: Macron Targeted by Hackers
Researchers: Russia-Linked Hackers Targeted Macron Campaign
Researchers: Russia-Linked Hackers Targeted Macron Campaign
By Raphael Satter Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
APRIL
26
2017

Researchers with the Japanese anti-virus firm Trend Micro say the campaign of French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron has been targeted by Russia-linked hackers, adding a little more detail to previous suggestions that the centrist politician was being singled out for electronic eavesdropping by the Kremlin.

The campaign's digital chief, Mounir Mahjoubi, confirmed the attempted intrusions in a telephone interview late Monday but said they had all been thwarted.

"It's serious, but nothing was compromised," he said.

The attempts to penetrate the Macron campaign date back to December, Mahjoubi said. The campaign previously complained of being targeted by electronic spying operations that it hinted had their origins in Russia but offered little evidence to back the assertion at the time. Trend Micro's report, which was produced independently of the Macron campaign and lists 160 attempts at electronic espionage across a series of targets, adds a measure of evidence to the claim, saying hackers set up a bogus website to harvest the passwords of Macron campaign staffers.

Mahjoubi confirmed that the bogus site was one of several emailed to campaign workers over the past few months.

Trend Micro attributed the online spying campaign to an extremely prolific group it calls Pawn Storm, which American spy agencies have in turn accused of acting as an arm of Russia's intelligence apparatus. TrendMicro itself stopped short of saying who was behind the group, in line with common practice among security firms. French officials have also tended to be more circumspect than their American counterparts, repeatedly declining to tie Pawn Storm to any specific actor.

Russian government officials have repeatedly denied claims of state-sanctioned hacking.

The French election, the first round of which Macron won Sunday with just over 24 percent of the vote, has been closely watched for signs of digital interference of any kind. Many observers feared a repeat of the U.S. electoral contest in 2016, when hackers allegedly backed by Moscow broke into the email inboxes of the Democratic National Committee and other political operatives. Pilfered documents subsequently appeared on WikiLeaks and other more mysterious websites, putting the Democrats on the defensive during their losing campaign against Donald Trump.

Some feared that Macron, a centrist politician facing off against several pro-Russia candidates, would suffer the same treatment. Nothing of the sort seems to have happened so far, but the second round of France's presidential contest pitting Macron against Kremlin-friendly far right leader Marine Le Pen is still two weeks away.

© 2017 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN DATA SECURITY
1. Cyberattacks Against Saudi Arabia
2. Cybersecurity a Concern for Dubai
3. Experts: Macron Targeted by Hackers
4. Uber Almost Banned from App Store
5. Punycode Scam Hard To Detect
Next Article >

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
Google and Facebook Victims of $100 Million Phishing Scam
More than a month after the Justice Department charged a Lithuanian man in a $100 million phishing scam against two Internet companies, the victims have been identified as Google and Facebook.

ENTERPRISE HARDWARE SPOTLIGHT
Acer Unveils New Lineup of 2-in-1 Aspire Laptops
Electronics giant Acer has unveiled its new line of 2-in-1 notebooks that run the gamut from low-cost models designed to be little more than Web-browsing devices to some sleek-looking powerhouses.
ENTERPRISE SECURITY TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.