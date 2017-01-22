Hack-Proof Your Life: 5 Key Steps To Boost Online Safety

At this moment, someone wants your information. Hackers covet your email account, your home address and your Social Security number. They want to commandeer your webcam and break into your bank account. They are just waiting for you to slip up and give them a chance.

Everywhere you look, malevolent coders are finding backdoors and vulnerabilities. There are simple ways to protect yourself. Follow these five steps to boost your safety online instantly.

1. Passwords.

Ready to give your passwords the strength of Fort Knox? Here's a quick to-do:Create a unique and complex password that isn't hard to remember. One trick is a "passphrase," which is both a statement and a complex series of characters, cases, and numbers. Make a phrase that's specific to you like, "MySonWasBornOnAug12!"

Change your password regularly but not too often. I recommend that you change your password at least once every 12-month period. If one of the services you use is involved in a data breach, you'll want to update your password for that account.

2. Set up two-factor identification.

Two-factor identification is a fancy name for adding another step to the login process. A login page may ask for your first car or your favorite food. The website might even send a text message with a special code to make sure you are who you claim to be.

Two-factor identification adds an important layer of protection to your account. For hackers, the coup de grace is setting up instant alerts when your account is accessed from an unfamiliar device or location. Usually, this is you because you're logging into your email account from an internet café in London, or you're checking your bank balance on a trusted friend's phone.

Other times, it's a hacker who is trying to figure out your credentials. You will receive a notification by email or text saying that there was a login from an unrecognized machine or someone asked to reset your password. The login will not be authorized or the password reset without having the special code included in the email or text.

3. Delete accounts you've abandoned.

You've probably encountered this before. Some spammy message shows up in your inbox, allegedly send from your beloved Aunt Joan. Why does Aunt Joan want you to click on this strange-looking link? Why is she suddenly interested in giving you a limited-time discount on a Rolex watch? These messages are sure signs of a hacked account.

The rule of thumb is this: Old accounts contain more personal data than you realize, no matter how short-lived and no matter how long it's been abandoned.

Sometimes, you may want to delete accounts simply because you've lost trust in the company that's storing your private information. After Yahoo's cover up of multiple data breaches, I recommend that you close your Yahoo account for Yahoo Mail and other related services such as Flickr, Tumblr, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Messenger, Yahoo Shopping, Yahoo Music, etc.

4. Check if your info has been stolen.

Now you're on a mission to boost your security. But what about data that's already been stolen? How do you find out whether an account has already been broken into?

At least one trusted site is dedicated to precisely that: HaveIBeenPwned sifts through your accounts in search of security breaches. Just run your email address and username through the search field, and it will tell you if your login information has been linked to any past breaches.

5. Encrypt all of your messages.

"Encryption" used to be a word reserved for international super-spies but not anymore. What you're looking for is "end-to-end encryption." This method scrambles your messages so that they can't be read if someone other than the intended recipient gets it.

Signal Private Messenger One encrypts all messages end-to-end by default. The service also doesn't keep any user information, such as address books or messages, on its servers. It lets you use your existing phone number and contacts list.

Remember, your chain of online security is only as strong as its weakest hyperlink.

