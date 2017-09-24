IT Managers Need To Lock Down Workplace Equipment

Kensington, one of the leading makers of accessories for desktop PCs and mobile devices, says IT theft is much more common than many companies realize, and locking down devices in the office is an incredibly important security measure.

While cybersecurity solutions cannot stop devices with confidential data from being stolen, proper physical security solutions can. Kensington says implementing a first line of defense with physical locks is a valuable step towards preventing theft that can have a devastating impact on your business.