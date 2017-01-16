No Wiggle Room: Many Companies Don't Keep Enough Cash

When Rafael Romis started his website design company five years ago, he kept enough cash on hand to last about two weeks. That worked well until the company's income taxes had to be paid. "Even if you have a good amount in the bank, it's not really your money till you pay your taxes," says Romis, owner of Weberous Web Design. "At the end of the year, it disappeared and we started the new year completely strapped." Romis, whose company is located in Los Angeles, had to use personal savings to restore Weberous' cash reserves. "Cash is king" is an axiom business owners try to live by. If revenue isn't coming in, and owners can't get loans or investors, there's no way to run day-to-day operations, buy inventory and equipment or hire workers. But many companies struggle to maintain a healthy cash flow and create a buffer for an event like a storm that keeps customers home. Companies with cash problems often have overestimated how much revenue they'd have and underestimated expenses, says George Solomon, a George Washington University management professor. It's especially a problem for new owners. These owners may also not be adequately prepared for the seasonality of their business, or for the slow payment practices of their customers -- particularly if the is a government. "They can literally have millions of dollars on their book in terms of procurement (contracts) for the federal government and literally be filing for bankruptcy," Solomon says. Businesses like restaurants with low profit margins are particularly at risk of running through their cash buffers, since any interruption to their revenue can put them in danger of closing. Massachusetts restaurants and retailers had a 50 percent drop in revenue between Jan. 26 and Feb. 22, 2015, as massive snowstorms hit the state, according to Boston University researchers. Hidden Boston, a website that tracks restaurant openings and closings, counted 20 restaurants that shut down in the metropolitan area in March 2015, compared to 11 a year earlier and five in March 2013. When JPMorgan Chase & Co. studied 597,000 of its small business customers last year, it found their cash flow was lower than expected. Half the businesses had cash reserves that would last just 27 days. Restaurants had the smallest buffer, 16 days, while repair and maintenance businesses had 18 and retailers had 19. Personal service providers like hairdressers and dry cleaners had 21. The biggest buffer, 47 days, was held by real estate companies. The median small company had an average daily cash balance of $12,100, and personal service providers averaged just $5,300. "The typical small business has a low margin of error in the face of economic headwinds and shocks," JPMorgan Chase said. Romis says his cash flow has improved as the company has grown, and he now aims to have a two-month cash buffer. If business slows, he's willing to take on smaller projects -- ones that will bring in $8,500 compared to $10,000 for his company's more typical jobs -- to keep cash coming in. He considered using credit cards, but when he took at $7,500 cash advance on a card with a $15,000 credit line, the bank immediately reduced his limit to $7,500, eliminating that alternative. Tate Tullis has learned to bank money during his road sign company's busy months to give Sign Wise a buffer equal to 20 percent of its annual revenue. The 3-year-old business gets most of its sales during warmer weather, since during the winter fewer roads and parking lots are being built or overhauled. When business drops off, the Logan, Utah, company looks at its inventory and raw materials like aluminum, assesses how much it really needs, and sells the surplus. It also does more marketing to overseas customers. All these steps leave Tullis feeling comfortable with his company's cash position. "If everything went south, we'd probably have enough cash for two or three months," he says. The recession taught many business owners some lessons about cash flow, says Thomas Basilo, a certified public accountant with Withum Smith & Brown in Morristown, New Jersey. They've given themselves more wiggle room negotiating flexible payment terms with vendors, sometimes as long as 90 days after an invoice is sent. They've also gotten better terms from lenders. Many startup owners forgo a salary as a way to boost cash flow. But that's a sign of trouble to Basilo -- they're not considering all the contingencies that might come up, in their personal lives as well as with their companies. "That's how they think when they start their business. They're very unprepared," he says. Dan and Darla Robinson aim to have $30,000 in cash in the bank by October, to help run their six sweetFrog franchise yogurt shops when sales slow during colder weather. Dan Robinson estimates cash flow falls about 30 percent during the slow months. The Robinsons, whose stores are in California and Maryland, have increased cash flow by cutting expenses, offering fewer toppings and paying off most of their debt. They have a smaller staff during the stores' down time, and when they need new equipment, they rely on their franchisor's ability to negotiate better prices. While they do have savings, they don't want to tap them for cash flow. "We pretend that the savings doesn't exist," Dan Robinson says.

Ed.: Posted: 2017-01-20 @ 2:56pm PT @John: The JPMorgan Chase & Co. research seems to have defined 'small businesses' as those with up to 500 employees. They note that, "Over 99 percent of America's 28.7 million firms are small businesses." However, "The vast majority (88 percent) of employer firms have fewer than 20 employees, and nearly 40 percent of all enterprises have under $100k in revenue." Their research compared small businesses of different sizes, with employee numbers of 1-4, 5-19, 20-99, and 100-499.



You can read their "Cash Is King" report here:

https://www.jpmorganchase.com/corporate/institute/document/jpmc-institute-small-business-report.pdf John: Posted: 2017-01-20 @ 2:15pm PT Can somebody answer this question for me in relation to the above article:

What is considered a small business in relation to employee numbers. The term SME is thrown around quiet often but I'm trying to figure if our own business would apply to the above study. Are we talking up to 10 employees, up to 20, up to 30,etc??? TOP STORIES NOW 1. IaaS Predictions for the Year Ahead 2. Cyberconscripts: IT Over Infantry 3. Saudi Arabia: Virus Has Returned 4. Mom's Maiden Name Is Not a Secret 5. MS, Feds Face Off Over Privacy MAY INTEREST YOU MORE IN DISASTER RECOVERY 1. Companies Don't Keep Enough Cash 2. Companies Lack Disaster Insurance 3. HPE Intros New Data Protection Suite 4. Drones Help AT&T Inspect Cell Towers At Risk: Many Companies Don't Have Enough Disaster Insurance A fire at the gun shop next door never reached Kathy Laurienti's sausage and specialty food store, but the water and smoke damage was enough to shut her business down. Because Laurienti didn't have enough insurance, it's still closed -- more than a year later. Laurienti still doesn't know how much her total losses will be, but estimates she'll have to pay $30,000 to $40,000 from her own pocket. While she had $10,000 in coverage for lost income, she'll likely have lost $100,000 in business by the time she can reopen. "You don't think about what the insurance might not handle," says Laurienti, whose store, Paisano, is located in a shopping center in Denver. It's a lesson learned all too often, including by business owners hit by natural disasters like this summer's flooding in Louisiana that caused an estimated $2 billion in damage to companies. Some businesses in the Southeast are still assessing their losses from Hurricane Matthew, which caused an estimated $10 billion in commercial and residential losses. The government estimates that 40 percent of companies that haven't prepared themselves to be able to operate after a disaster are forced to shut down. And 25 percent of businesses fail within two years because of inadequate post-disaster revenue or cash flow. Adequate insurance would help them survive. Small companies frequently either don't buy insurance at all or don't have enough to cover their losses when disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes and power outages strike. Many owners who do buy insurance opt for a standard business policy that covers fire, rain, wind and vandalism. These policies may also include business interruption insurance, which covers lost income when a company cannot operate. But they don't cover damage from floods or earthquakes, which can be serious threats in many parts of the country. "Most (owners) are buying it as if it's a commodity product instead of understanding it needs to be customized to their particular situation," says Robert Borghese, who teaches law and entrepreneurship at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Many rely too much on insurance brokers who may not have a thorough understanding of the coverage they're selling, Borghese says. Brokers may not know what a particular company's needs are. Owners may also trying to keep their costs down, and don't think about the "what ifs," says Belen Tokarski, a senior vice president at Insureon, an online insurance broker aimed at small businesses. It can cost thousands of dollars to insure a building and its contents in moderate-to-high risk areas. "They're price-focused, so they're purchasing just what they think they need," she says. Walter Coker considered buying flood insurance for his property that included a barn filled with furniture imported from Indonesia and a bait shop. But his broker said the cost of insuring the barn, located on the Matanzas River in St. Augustine, Florida, would be more than Coker could afford. The building is old and in disrepair. "He didn't give me any numbers, but said it would be exorbitant to try to insure a barn like that," Coker says. When Hurricane Matthew hit, the barn and bait shop had four feet of water from the river. Coker's furniture inventory was heavily damaged. He was able to sell it at a discount and recover the price he paid, but estimates he had $6,000 to $7,000 in losses. Coker knows he was gambling, but given the cost of insurance, says he's comfortable doing so. But for some owners, denial is a factor. "Their eyes glaze over. They're busy running the day-to-day operations. They don't want to think about something bad happening," says Brian Van Hook, associate director at the Small Business Development Center at Florida International University. Van Hook recommends resources like checklists posted by the trade group Insurance Information Institute on its website that help companies understand their risks. SBDCs like Van Hook's are located around the country and can be found at www.sba.gov/sbdc . Beyond natural disasters, if an owner is unable to work or dies, a company could be in danger. Erin Jump Fry's husband, Mike, became ill in 2010, but he didn't have disability or life insurance. Their business, Fancy Fortune Cookies, didn't have a life insurance policy for him that would have helped it deal with the financial fallout of the loss of its co-owner. Without insurance money, Erin Fry couldn't hire someone to help her run it while she also cared for her husband and daughter. "You can't hire a replacement because you're having to pull money from the company to pay medical bills," says Fry, whose company is based in Indianapolis. Mike Fry passed away in November 2012, and several months later, his wife discovered that an employee was embezzling money. Business fraud insurance would have helped her recover that cash, she says. Her frustration is with attorneys and other advisers who didn't talk to the Frys about insurance coverage, some varieties of which she didn't even know existed. Fancy Fortune Cookies has recovered, Fry says, and she now has more comprehensive insurance. People who run businesses out of their homes may mistakenly think their homeowners policy will cover business losses, Tokarski says. Elizabeth Crouch sells cupcake racks out of her home, and kept inventory in a building on the property. A fire in April destroyed the building and melted 1,500 racks, wiping out $5,000 in inventory that would have brought Crouch $37,000 in revenue. She discovered that the racks weren't covered. "I had liability insurance just in case someone got hurt," says Crouch, who lives in Sheridan, Oregon. "Never did I ever think there was a chance of losing my inventory." Crouch is trying to be certain she won't suffer similar losses again. "Everything else in my business I'm re-examining to be sure I'm covered for anything," she says.