Mining Misfire: Calendar 2 Vanishes from App Store

A popular calendar app for the Mac has disappeared from Apple's App Store after it was found to be mining cryptocurrency without the user's permission.

We should note right off-the-bat that the app in question, Calendar 2, was upfront about its usage of the Mac's CPU for mining cryptocurrency (Monero), and this was actually concocted as a (rather novel) alternate payment method to unlock premium features.

In other words, Calendar 2 had both a free version and a version with advanced features that could be unlocked via a one-off or subscription payment -- but if you didn't fancy either of the former, you could unlock the additional features by giving the app permission to use your processor to mine cryptocurrency.