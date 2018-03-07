Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
THE ENTERPRISE SECURITY SUPERSITE. UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Cybercrime / BlackBerry Sues in Patent Battle
New Patent Battle: BlackBerry Sues Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp
New Patent Battle: BlackBerry Sues Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp
By Cat Ellis Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
MARCH
07
2018
BlackBerry is suing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for violating patents related to its BlackBerry Messenger mobile app.

In its complaint, BlackBerry says that it has been an innovator in mobile communications for 30 years and that its BlackBerry Messenger service "revolutionized instant messaging by providing users with secure, user-friendly, point-to-point instant messaging on their mobile devices".

BlackBerry goes on to accuse Facebook, as well as WhatsApp and Instagram (which Facebook owns) of co-opting its innovations, "using a number of the innovative security, user interface, and functionality enhancing features that made BlackBerry’s products such a critical and commercial success in the first place".

The complaint specifically mentions tagging people in photos, combining mobile gaming and messaging, use of cryptographic techniques for security, and status updates designed to optimize battery life.

BlackBerry claims ownership of many messaging features, including the use of numerals over icons to show the number of conversations with unread messages

In a statement, Blackberry said: "As a cybersecurity and embedded software leader, BlackBerry's view is that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp could make great partners in our drive toward a securely connected future, and we continue to hold this door open to them."

We Intend To Fight

Facebook's response was less diplomatically phrased. In a tweet to Cheddar, the social network's vice president and deputy general counsel Paul Grewal said: “Blackberry’s suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business. Having abandoned its efforts to innovate, Blackberry is now looking to tax the innovation of others. We intend to fight.”

Grewal is no stranger to tech IP battles. A former US magistrate, he joined Facebook's legal team in 2016 after overseeing cases including the vicious Apple vs Samsung patent fight.

With so many interface and security patents involved, and such well-equipped legal teams on both sides, this latest IP dust-up could be just as brutal.

© 2018 T-break Tech under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: iStock/Artist's concept.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN CYBERCRIME
1. Zuckerberg Under Fire for Data Leak
2. U.S.: Russia's Hacking Energy Grid
3. GPS Can Be Fooled or Hacked
4. Yahoo Data Breach: Users Can Sue
5. Google To Ban Cryptocurrency Ads
ENTERPRISE SECURITY TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
CIO Today:
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.