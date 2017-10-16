Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
THE ENTERPRISE SECURITY SUPERSITE. UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Data Security / IBM Now in the Blockchain Space
IBM Is Now a Player In the Blockchain Space
IBM Is Now a Player In the Blockchain Space
By Jayson Derrick Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
OCTOBER
16
2017
International Business Machines Corp.'s transformation from an aging legacy business into new age ventures took a new step forward Monday after the company introduced a new blockchain platform, CNBC reported.

IBM's new blockchain technology [example, pictured above] allows financial institutions to more quickly clear and settle payment transactions. The company is working with multiple leading financial institutions to "make payment networks more efficient and transparent so that banking can happen in real-time, even in the most remote parts of the world, CNBC quoted Bridget van Kralingen, senior vice president of IBM Industry Platforms, as saying in the announcement.

Blockchain refers to a grouping of data that is maintained by a vast network of computers instead of one mainframe. The data is then secured through "blocks" and accessed in a peer-to-peer network.

IBM's new platform is already live and handling transactions across the Pacific islands, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K., CNBC added. The technology is also expected to increase financial inclusion among individuals with restricted access to financial services in developing countries and could speed up the cross-border payments and transactions which currently take up to several days to clear.

Investors who think that IBM still IBM is an aging legacy business that lacks the knowledge to enter into new-age spaces should check out what Tom Eck, IBM Watson's chief technology officer said during a recent Benzinga Fintech Summit.

© 2017 Benzinga Lightning Feed under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: KlickEx via IBM.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN DATA SECURITY
1. MS, Google Duke It Out Over Security
2. Google Offers $1,000 Bug Bounty
3. Global Scramble To Patch Wi-Fi Flaw
4. High Court To Hear MS Email Case
5. Save Yourself from KRACK Wi-Fi Hack
ENTERPRISE SECURITY TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.