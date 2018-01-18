Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
THE ENTERPRISE SECURITY SUPERSITE. UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Mobile Security / 'Text Bomb' Can Freeze Your iPhone
iPhone 'Text Bomb' Can Freeze, Crash Your Phone
iPhone 'Text Bomb' Can Freeze, Crash Your Phone
Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
18
2018
A "text bomb" has been discovered which can crash iPhones just by being sent to a victim's device. Software developer Abraham Masri discovered the bug and said he released it to get Apple's attention after his reports and warning to the company went unheeded.

The "text bomb" code is so toxic for iPhones that devices which were sent a link to the code would also crash -- even if they didn't actually click the link.

Mr. Masri has since unpublished the code, which has been called ChaiOS -- a pun between the word "chaos" and iOS, Apple's mobile operating system.

As Mr. Masri's code has been removed from GitHub, a developers' website, people are no longer able to send malicious texts linking to it.

"I'm not going to re-upload it. I made my point. Apple needs to take such bugs more seriously.," he wrote.

Apple did not immediately respond to Sky News' enquiries.

It is possible that the code could be replicated by someone else and used to turn off phones -- but at the moment, interrupting a phone is the only negative effect that the bug has.

The "text bomb" does not seem to be able to steal data or allow hackers to take control of others' iPhones.

ChaiOS is similar to a similar bug called Effective Power back in 2015.

That text bomb contained the word "Power" and caused the SpringBoard application -- which manages the iOS home screen -- to crash.

© 2018 Sky News under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: iStock.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN MOBILE SECURITY
1. 'Text Bomb' Can Freeze Your iPhone
2. Hacking Campaign Traced to Lebanon
3. Chip Flaw May Affect Smartphones
4. Many Android Apps Track Users
5. Court Ponders Warrants for Cell Data

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
Gmail Users: Stop Ignoring Two-Factor Authentication
Fewer than one in 10 active Gmail users have enabled two-factor authentication, a free security measure meant to protect accounts against unauthorized access, a Google software engineer says.
ENTERPRISE SECURITY TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.