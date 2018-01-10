Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
THE ENTERPRISE SECURITY SUPERSITE. UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Viruses & Malware / Intel CEO's Stock Sales Probed?
Intel CEO's Pre-Bug Stock Sales Trouble Lawmakers
Intel CEO's Pre-Bug Stock Sales Trouble Lawmakers
Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
10
2018
Two U.S. lawmakers are asking federal regulators to open an investigation into stock sales that reaped a $25 million profit for Intel's CEO several weeks before the company disclosed a serious security flaw threatening millions of computers, phones and other devices.

Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, and Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, made the demand in a letter sent Tuesday to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department.

They told the agencies that they were troubled by a series of stock sales that Intel CEO Brian Krzanich [pictured here] completed Nov. 29. The trades were made at time that Intel knew about security bugs that weren't disclosed until last week.

"We request that you conduct a thorough examination of whether any insider trading laws were violated," Reed and Kennedy wrote.

Intel said it will cooperate with any investigation. The SEC declined to comment on the letter and the Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Krzanich's stock sales were made as part of an automated trading program designed to eliminate any questions about the timing of transactions made by top corporate executives. But Krzanich's program wasn't adopted until Oct. 30, about four months after Intel was first informed of the security bugs affecting its products.

Any investigation into Krzanich's sales would likely examine the motives for adopting a trading program at the time.

Despite the concerns raised by last week's disclosure about the security risks. Intel's stock isn't worth that much less than when Krzanich sold his stock. The company's shares closed at $43.62 Tuesday; Krzanich sold his stock at prices ranging from $44.05 and $44.56.

Krzanich held on to 250,000 shares of Intel stock, the minimum that the company requires its CEO to own.

© 2018 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN VIRUSES & MALWARE
1. Beware Fake Meltdown, Spectre Patch
2. Malicious Chrome Extensions Found
3. Security Flaw Hits macOS High Sierra
4. Intel CEO's Stock Sales Probed?
5. Chip Flaw May Affect Smartphones

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
Gmail Users: Stop Ignoring Two-Factor Authentication
Fewer than one in 10 active Gmail users have enabled two-factor authentication, a free security measure meant to protect accounts against unauthorized access, a Google software engineer says.
ENTERPRISE SECURITY TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.