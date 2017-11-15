AVGater Vulnerability Can Put Business PCs at Risk

Antivirus software is, naturally enough, designed to defend your PC from malicious attacks, but it seems that some of these security apps are suffering from a worrying vulnerability which has been dubbed AVGater.

The flaw in question was discovered by security researcher Florian Bogner, and here's what it does on a basic level: the antivirus software quarantines a malicious file as it appears on the user's PC, but the exploit allows an attacker to manipulate the restore process from quarantine, effectively letting the malware back onto the system. Where it can subsequently wreak its own particular brand of havoc.

However, before you start to fret too much, the good news is that this can't be executed online; rather the attacker must be physically present at the victim PC.

So obviously, for the home user this isn't going to be much of a threat-- unless you're in the habit of letting strangers into your house to use the PC for a quick bit of net surfing.

But in a business environment, with plentiful PCs, visitors to the office milling about and so forth, there could certainly be some risk.