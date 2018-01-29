Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
THE ENTERPRISE SECURITY SUPERSITE. UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Windows Security / Microsoft Reportedly Creating Polaris
Meet Polaris: Microsoft Creating a Stripped-Down Windows 10
Meet Polaris: Microsoft Creating a Stripped-Down Windows 10
By Matt Hanson Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
29
2018
It appears that Microsoft is working on a revolutionary version of Windows 10, codenamed Polaris, that will ditch traditional desktop applications and take a modular approach to computing.

According to a report by Windows Central, Polaris will be a version of Windows 10 built on Windows Core OS, a modular version of the operating system that can be adapted by Microsoft to suit various needs and environments.

Sources close to Windows Central have described how Microsoft is building Polaris to be a version of Windows 10 that can run on desktop, laptop and 2-in-1 devices, and it will be tied entirely to UWP (Universal Windows Platform) apps from the Microsoft Store, rather than classic desktop applications.

UWP? LOL!

If a version of Windows 10 that only runs UWP apps sounds familiar, it's because Microsoft has already attempted that with Windows 10 S. However, Windows 10 S was a bit of a half-hearted step, as it used the full Windows 10 code, and merely limited users to running UWP apps.

Because it used the full code, users could upgrade to the full Windows 10 Pro operating system -- which many did.

However, it appears that Polaris, like other versions of Windows 10 built on Windows Core OS, will feature CShell, an entirely new graphical user interface. The current Windows shell has been in use in some form since Windows 95, and so has features and elements that are no longer used, or don't apply to modern devices.

Switching to CShell will allow Microsoft to scale Windows 10 to a variety of devices, such as smartphones, tablets and 2-in-1 PCs, while stripping out redundant features, allowing for a lighter, and faster operating system.

This does mean that many legacy applications will no longer work. By keeping to UWP apps, Windows 10 Polaris should be more secure, less resource intensive, and should mean batteries on mobile devices running the operating system won't run out so fast either.

Goodbye Paint?

Switching to CShell will also mean users won't be able to upgrade from Polaris to the full version of Windows 10 Pro, but Windows Central's sources suggest that Microsoft is looking into ways of bringing legacy desktop applications to the new operating system via 'remote virtualization' -- essentially running full applications in an emulation container.

This should mean that your old programs may still be able to be run in Polaris without the operating system having to include the bloated legacy code.

Windows Central suggests we'll see Polaris in 2019, and while we've not been entirely convinced by Windows 10 S, which feels like it has too many compromises that mean it doesn't satisfy everyone, we're keen to see how Microsoft evolves Windows 10 to keep pace with modern devices.

© 2018 T-break Tech under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Product shot by Microsoft.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

MikeC:
Posted: 2018-01-30 @ 5:25am PT
I was hoping for this since Win8. MS needs to ditch decades old code that are riddled with bugs and exploits. The only reason Win32 is still around is for Photoshop and World of Warcraft.

AnthonyP:
Posted: 2018-01-29 @ 1:43pm PT
This sounds like the windows 10 we should have got, but not sure on the Cshell UWP apps only, as it would kill off almost all of the existing apps for the Windows Platform

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN WINDOWS SECURITY
1. MS Unveils Windows 10 Preview
2. Windows 10 Spring Creators Update
3. Microsoft To Delete Bullying Software
4. Microsoft's Patches Fix Intel's Fixes
5. Microsoft Reportedly Creating Polaris

ENTERPRISE SECURITY TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
CIO Today:
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.