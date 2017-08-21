Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
THE ENTERPRISE SECURITY SUPERSITE. UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Cybercrime / Britain: Online Hate Is Real-Life Hate
Britain: Online Hate Is Real-Life Hate
Britain: Online Hate Is Real-Life Hate
By Danica Kirka Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
AUGUST
21
2017
British authorities are promising to prosecute hate crimes committed online as vigorously as those that take place face-to-face, recognizing the growth of hate speech on social media and the potential for such crimes to affect large numbers of people.

New guidelines issued Monday outline a tough stance on cyber hate attacks on the basis of race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or transgender identity. In addition, the guidance for the first time recognizes hate crimes against bisexuals as distinct from homophobic or transphobic attacks.

"These documents take account of the current breadth and context of offending to provide prosecutors with the best possible chance of achieving justice for victims," Alison Saunders, the director of public prosecutions, said in a statement. "They also let victims and witnesses know what they should expect from us."

The guidance underscores the need for prosecutors to take a proactive approach to hate crime, advising them to understand the changing nature of internet platforms and the policies different social media networks have for removing hate speech. It urges prosecutors to identify "originators" as well as "amplifiers or disseminators" of such attacks.

Community groups monitoring anti-Semitic and Islamophobic abuse have reported that a significant portion of such incidents involve the internet. Hate crime reports surged following the June 2016 referendum in which Britain voted to leave the European Union.

© 2017 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN CYBERCRIME
1. Equifax Breach Affects 143M People
2. Musk Fears AI Could Lead to WWIII
3. Phone Industry Fighting Robocalls
4. FDA Recalls Hackable Pacemakers
5. 711 Million Email Addresses Exposed
ENTERPRISE SECURITY TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.