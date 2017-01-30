IBM Beefs Up Cybersecurity Tools with Agile 3 Solutions Buy

Tech giant IBM has announced plans lo acquire Agile 3 Solutions, a software developer used by C-level and senior executives to help visualize, understand and manage risks associated with the protection of sensitive data.

"As cybersecurity has become a board-level issue, there is a growing need for the C-suite and the Board to understand their security posture through the lens of business risk, not just the technical security data and metrics," IBM said in a statement announcing the acquisition.

New Tools To Fight Cybercrime

The acquisition adds several new tools to IBM Security's portfolio of services aimed at helping businesses defend themselves against cybercrime. Gartner has predicted that by this year, 80 percent of IT risk and security organizations will report metrics to non-IT executive decision makers. However, only 20 percent will be considered useful by the target audience, according to Gartner. IBM said it hopes its acquisition of Agile 3 will improve on that figure.

Agile 3 Solutions, a San Francisco-based, privately held company, provides business leaders with dashboards and data risk control centers to help them uncover, analyze and visualize data-related business risks so they can take action to protect their businesses.

The deal is expected to close within several weeks. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Upon completion of the acquisition, IBM will offer Agile 3 Solutions' technology through IBM Data Security Services. Big Blue also plans to integrate Agile 3 Solutions' capabilities into its data protection software, IBM Guardium.

"After thousands of client engagements, we've seen security move from the back office to the front office and now to the board room," said Marc van Zadelhoff, general manager of IBM Security, in the statement. "Adding Agile 3 Solutions to the IBM Security immune system of capabilities gives our team the ability to not only protect critical data, but demonstrate why it is at risk, and how to remediate that risk. Knowing what your crown jewel data is, and understanding its susceptibility to exploitation via external or insider threats, is an imperative for any organization."

Augments Data Security Services Portfolio

Agile 3 Solutions will help augment IBM's Data Security Services portfolio of offerings, adding new technologies and expertise to help security clients build, implement and manage their critical data protection programs, according to the company.

IBM has been making a concerted effort to beef up its data security offerings. The Agile 3 Solutions deal builds on the growth of IBM's Guardium data security and protection platform that helps analyze the risks associated with sensitive data, monitor and protect sensitive data at rest and in motion and adapt to changes in the IT environment.

Big Blue also announced its intent to acquire Ravy Technologies, a subcontractor of Agile 3 Solutions. That deal marks the 20th security-related company IBM has acquired as part of a series of investments to deepen its expertise as a cybersecurity provider.