Android 7 Nougat: Update Information and New Features

Android Nougat was Google's big refresh of its phone and tablet operating system in 2016. Android is an OS that's been so thoroughly refined that the company is now more than halfway through the alphabet with names.

It hasn't stopped at Nougat either as there's now the eighth iteration of Google's OS called Android Oreo. That is out now for a select number of devices, so it may be worth checking whether your phone is ready to upgrade to even newer software.

Google released the latest version of Nougat as Android 7.1.2 software in July 2017, and many phones are still being upgraded to it now. There's a good chance your phone already has the latest Android Nougat software update waiting, or it's coming very soon.

Below we've listed all of the devices we know have the update already and the latest information on when it will launch. That said, you need to bear in mind the official release date for the update won't always be reflected in the software update section on your phone.

Manufacturers decide when the software is ready to rollout, but mobile carriers and networks can also cause delays to an update so it may be worth checking with your phone provider if the update isn't ready for you yet.

Cut to the Chase

What is it? One of the most recent versions of Google's mobile OS

When is it out? Right now, though you'll need to wait for some devices

When will I get it? Dependent on your phone and tablet maker, read on below

What will it cost? The best news is it's free



Android Nougat Release Date

Android Nougat is out right now, but when you'll get the upgrade is going to dependent on your device. The release date is rather staggered.

It's pre-loaded on a variety of new phones including the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL and it's available to download on Google-made devices like the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 9, Google Pixel C, and the Nexus Player. No waiting required.

You're getting Android 7.1.2 Nougat on all of these devices, except for the Nexus 6. An error caused Google to roll it back from Android 7.1.1 to Android 7.0 on the Nexus 6.

Sadly, if you have a Nexus 5, you're going to miss out on the Android Nougat upgrade altogether. It misses Google's two-year cut off by a year. But it'll still get another year of Google's all-important security patches.

Samsung, LG, HTC and other phone makers, meanwhile, have to rework their own version of the software and push it out to users, and that can take months. We've listed below the devices we know about:

Samsung Phones with Android Nougat

Android Nougat is now available for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, and we don't mean that the phones are running that rinky-dink beta Samsung had launched last November. The real update is here in full.

T-Mobile was the first US carrier to officially launch Android 7.0 Nougat on the S7 and S7 Edge, followed a bit later by AT&T and Sprint. Verizon took several extra weeks to update the Galaxy S7 series.

For unlocked phones, Android 7.0 Nougat is now available for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, and it'll soon come to older phones and tablets, too.

Nougat will arrive before the first half of 2017 is over on Samsung devices all the way back to the Note 5, S6, S6 Edge and S6 Edge+. T-Mobile has finally brought the update to its customers who are using the S6 and S6 Edge, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 that's tied to its network.

Those who own the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) or Galaxy A7 (2017) can download Android 7 right now to their devices, but if you own the Samsung Galaxy A8 or Galaxy A5 (2017) you won't be able to get the update yet.

All of these software updates may hold you over until you decide to buy the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S3, all of which comes with Android Nougat pre-loaded. Rumors also suggest Samsung is almost ready to roll out Android 7.1 to both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus too.

LG Phones with Android Nougat

LG technically launched the first Android Nougat phone back in September with the LG V20. But that was a 'world's first' title only South Koreans benefited from initially. The dual-lens camera phone didn't launch in the US until October 28, and it's not even coming to the UK.

Thinking of upgrading to the LG G6? Well, everyone, right away, can get in on the Android Nougat action that way. It launched with the Android 7.0, the AI helper Google Assistant and a killer 18:9 screen in a slim body.

LG G5 owners yearning for the same Android Nougat update need to check the Software Update menu right now. It's available for all G5 phones.

It's available in the UK on SIM-free LG G5 phones, and in the US on Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile. AT&T's better-late-than-never LG G5 Android Nougat update started rolling out in late February.

The LG V10 also has the update to Android 7 ready while the LG G4 is now confirmed to receive Android Nougat, but it's low-priority for the 2015 phone.

Sony Xperia Phones with Android Nougat

The Sony Xperia X Performance, Xperia X, Xperia X Compact and Xperia XZ are now up to date with Android 7.0 Nougat.

Even older phones like the Sony Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia Z5 Compact and the Xperia Z3+ all have Android Nougat and so does the Xperia Z4 Tablet.

But you won't find it on the Xperia Z3. It's an odd twist, for sure. While we were surprised to see Sony weigh into the Android Nougat developer with the Z3, it didn't follow through with the full Nougat upgrade for this phone.

We're still waiting for news regarding the Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra. No specific time frame has been announced, but stay tuned.

HTC Phones with Android Nougat

If you've bought an HTC phone launched in the past year or two, you may have access to Android Nougat soon enough. If you just bought the HTC U Ultra or U Play you have it right now.

It's already rolling out to unlocked HTC 10, One A9 and One M9 handsets in the US and UK, and while the update was delayed in the rest of Europe, everyone there should have it now, too.

HTC had confirmed it would bring the Google update to the HTC 10, One A9 and One M9 by the end of the 2016. It didn't make that deadline everywhere. But, it's here now and that's all that matters.

Android Nougat isn't available for HTC One M8 and never will be. HTC told TechRadar that it will not get the latest upgrade. You're going to have to buy a new phone for this update.

Motorola Phones with Android Nougat

Motorola has now confirmed which phones it will upgrade to Android 7, and its list of phones is rather long.

Android Nougat is out for the Moto Z and US-exclusive Moto Z Force, and it also launched on the Moto Z Play -- both the unlocked and Verizon versions of the battery-life-focused smartphone.

Nougat also launched for the Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5, which came out after the update. No need to wait for the software on this phone.

Its X-series phones -- like the Moto X Style and Moto X Force -- also have the update now too while the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus also have Nougat. Those with the Moto X Play are having to wait a little bit longer but Motorola has officially said, "the Moto X Play will receive the Android 7 (Nougat) update in the coming weeks". So does Verizon's Droid Turbo 2, and stay tuned for updates on the Droid Maxx 2.

Huawei Phones with Android Nougat

So far the Huawei Mate 9, Mate 8 and P9 gotten Android 7 software upgrade, while the newly launched P10 comes with it onboard straight away.

The Chinese manufacturer has updated the Huawei P9 Plus, P9 Lite and the Huawei Nova while the Huawei Nova Plus will get the update later in 2017.

The Huawei P8 won't be getting the upgrade to EMUI 5.0 (which comes with Android 7 features). It looks like both of those phones are set to be left behind, despite being quite recent devices.

Honor Phones with Android Nougat

The Honor 8 and Honor 6X now have the Android Nougat update while those with an Honor 5C will have to wait a bit longer.

All these phones also come with the newly improved Emotion UI 5.0 overlay we have been able to experience on the Huawei Mate 9.

OnePlus Phones with Android Nougat

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T both have Android Nougat 7.0, but if you own a OnePlus One or a OnePlus 2 you'll miss out.

It may be time to upgrade to the all-new OnePlus 5 if you have one of those older phones that won't get Android Nougat.

ZTE phones with Android Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat is now on the ZTE Axon 7 and it gets owners of this unlocked phone a way to step into virtual reality with Daydream VR compatibility.

Axon 7 was the first Android Nougat phone to be "Daydream-ready," and while phones like the Google Pixel and Moto Z launched with the VR software first, ZTE has made good on its promise.

Other Phones with Android Nougat

BlackBerry has confirmed it won't be upgrading the Priv to Android 7 software and there has been no confirmation whether the DTEK50 from BlackBerry will get the update either.