Some Companies Close To Recovering from Cyberattack

Two of the companies hardest hit by last week's cyberattack say they were edging closer to recovery as Ukraine continued to sort through the aftermath of the dramatic outbreak.

Law firm DLA Piper said late Sunday that it has restored its email service and was working to bring its other networks back online. Danish shipper A.P. Moller-Maersk said "our operations are now running close to normal again."

Both companies were among the highest profile victims of a fast-spreading outbreak of data-scrambling software centered on Ukraine on Tuesday. Others include U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck and FedEx subsidiary TNT.

Ukrainian authorities have blamed Russia for masterminding the attack, although several independent experts say it's too early, based on what's publicly known, to come to any firm conclusions. Ukraine has repeatedly come under fire from high-powered cyberattacks tied to Moscow.

The extent of the damage and disruption in Ukraine was still unclear Monday. Authorities have yet to release an accounting of the number of victims or an estimate of the monetary damage done by the virus. Some bank employees have not been to work in days.

Hanna Rybalka, who works at Oschadbank's headquarters in Kiev, said that business had taken nearly a week to recover.

"Today is the first day of full-time work," she said in a Facebook message Monday.

