Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
THE ENTERPRISE SECURITY SUPERSITE. UPDATED ABOUT A MINUTE AGO.
You are here: Home / Viruses & Malware / Intel Expands Bug Bounty Program
Intel Expands Bug Bounty To Catch More Spectre-Like Flaws
Intel Expands Bug Bounty To Catch More Spectre-Like Flaws
By Rex Crum Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
FEBRUARY
19
2018
Intel is hoping the spectre of more bounties might lead to fewer meltdowns in the area of semiconductor security. The chip giant said Thursday that it is opening up its bug bounty program to the public in the hopes that by casting a wider net, it will have better luck in catching security flaws in its chips such as the recently found Spectre and Meltdown bugs.

Those flaws, which became public in January, are said to have had the potential to affect every PC and mobile device in the world.

In a blog post, Rick Echevarria, Intel's vice president and general manager of platform security, said the main changes in the bug bounty program include moving it from invitation only, to opening it to all security researchers, and offering a new program that runs until Dec. 31, 2018 that will pay up to $250,000 for the finding of "side channel vulnerabilities," or the types of flaws similar to Spectre.

Additionally, Intel is raising bounties across the board up to $100,000.

"We believe these changes will enable us to more broadly engage the security research community, and provide better incentives for coordinated response and disclosure that help protect our customers and their data," Echevarria said in his blog post.

Echevarria added that the bounty program will "evolve" as it becomes necessary to make it more effective over time. The company has said it doesn't expect to have security patches and other measures to address the entirety of the Spectre and Meltdown flaws until this fall.

© 2018 San Jose Mercury News under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: iStock/Artist's concept.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN VIRUSES & MALWARE
1. Microsoft, Intel Team To Fight Spectre
2. Allentown Hit by $1M Malware Attack
3. Intel Expands Bug Bounty Program
4. Chrome Scam: Do Not Call for Help
5. 'Ransomware' Now in the Dictionary
ENTERPRISE SECURITY TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
CIO Today:
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.