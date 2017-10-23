Unisys Taking Nuclear Regulatory Commission to the Cloud

Unisys announced today that it will be working with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to transition the NRC's high-performance computing operations and applications to a cloud platform.

The move will help the NRC run critical, high-end apps securely and efficiently, without expensive capital investment upfront. Unisys says its software-based, cloud solution will also give the NRC scalable room to grow in the future.

The NRC deal comes in the form of a task order with the Department of the Interior. The contract runs for up to six years, if all options are exercised. It is part of a suite of government contracts designated for "Foundation Cloud Hosting Services."

No Room for Error

Handling system security for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission is indeed a huge responsibility that could have dire consequences if not handled properly.

"The work performed by the NRC high-performance computing group is extremely critical to national security and safety," said Gary Wang, VP of cloud and infrastructure services for Unisys Federal.

Certainly its track record with the federal government was one key reason Unisys was chosen for the NRC contract. Unisys has a wide range of government-oriented, software-based solutions and has already moved a number of agency applications to a cloud environment.

Not the First Time

The Reston, Virginia-based company originally worked with the U.S. Department of the Interior to become the first federal agency to move its financial management system to the cloud.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) also worked with Unisys to transition its email and collaboration system to the cloud. That move was another first for the federal government.

In addition, Unisys works with the Department of Defense, operating one of the DOD's largest help-desks for the Army, serving 1.4 million end users and handling more than 80,000 trouble tickets per month.

Other large government projects include security for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and data storage for the IRS.

The government market -- including local and state agencies as well as federal -- is clearly a key focus for Unisys. Earlier this year, the company launched a family of IT services and software called "Digital Government Accelerators," designed to help government agencies make the move to providing digital services more efficiently.

Unisys is one of the leading systems integrators serving the U.S. Federal Government. Others noted by Gartner include Accenture, Deloitte, and PwC, along with HPE, CGI, and IBM.

Image credit: iStock.