Intel Security Pushes for New Protection Paradigm

Intel Security has recommended a new paradigm must be formed for cyber protection, as the company has identified 14 threat trends to watch in 2017.

The company, formerly known as McAfee Associates Inc., also identified the most critical developments to watch for in cloud and the Internet of Things (IoT) security and the six most difficult-to-solve challenges facing the cyber-security industry.

"To change the rules of the game between attackers and defenders, we need to neutralize our adversaries' greatest advantages," Vincent Weafer, vice president of Intel Security's McAfee Labs, was quoted in a November 30 statement as saying. "As a new defensive technique is developed, its effectiveness increases until attackers are compelled to develop countermeasures to evade it."

According to Weafer, businesses can "overcome the designs of our adversaries," if they go "beyond understanding the threat landscape to changing the defender-attacker dynamics in six key areas."

He said these areas are information asymmetry, making attacks more expensive, improving visibility, better identifying exploitation of legitimacy, improving protection for decentralized data, and detecting and protecting in agentless environments.

"Threats come in various forms, including ransomware, firmware attacks, attacks on IoT devices, social engineering attacks and more," Weafer said. Cybercrime will continue to evolve in Asia and cyber-security professionals need to evolve correspondingly to ensure our enemies do not get the upper hand.

"The cyber-threat paradigm needs to be altered to focus on defender-attacker dynamics," David Allott, Intel Security director of cyber-defense, was quoted in the same statement as saying.

"Only then can cybersecurity practitioners break the cycle of cyber criminals circumventing new cyber defense tactics."

