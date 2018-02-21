Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
THE ENTERPRISE SECURITY SUPERSITE. UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Data Security / NKorean Hackers Boost Operations
Report: North Korean Hacking Group Ramps Up Operations
Report: North Korean Hacking Group Ramps Up Operations
By Andrew Blake Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
FEBRUARY
21
2018
Hackers previously connected to attacks primarily targeting South Korea have expanded their operations to include campaigns against industries in Asia and the Middle East, security researchers warned in a report Tuesday.

Known by names including "APT37" and "Reaper," the suspected North Korean state-sponsored hacking outfit has made gains recently in terms of both the scale and sophistication of its cyberattacks, FireEye's iSIGHT research group said in the report.

Previously linked mostly to attacks against Seoul and South Korea's private sector starting in 2012, last year the hackers launched campaigns against targets in Japan, Vietnam and the Middle East, including entities in the chemicals, electronics, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and health care entities, the report said.

"We assess with high confidence that this activity is carried out on behalf of the North Korean government," the report said, citing malware used in the attacks and the nature of the intended victims.

While North Korea has been accused of international cyberattacks in the past, successful campaigns including the 2014 attack against Sony Pictures Entertainment have been attributed to a separate group of suspected state-sponsored hackers commonly referred to as the Lazarus Group.

Fresh off the Lazarus Group being blamed by the U.S. and other for last year's international WannaCry cyberattack, its lesser known hacking cohorts could soon be launching similarly devastating campaigns if its operations continue to increase at this rate, warned John Hultquist, FireEye's manager of analysis.

"Our concern is that their [international] brief may be expanding, along with their sophistication," Mr. Hultquist told Reuters. "We believe this is a big thing."

CrowdStrike, a competing cybersecurity firm, has also been monitoring the hacking group's activities, NBC News reported.

"Their malware is quite sophisticated and is capable of stealing documents from the air-gapped or disconnected networks," CrowdStrike analysts wrote in an intelligence report cited by the network. "Primary targets include government, military, defense, finance, energy and electric utility sectors."

North Korea has previously denied hacking U.S. targets. Nonetheless, the director of the U.S. Office of National Intelligence warned last week that Pyongyang is posed to remain a threat to computer systems American and otherwise.

"We expect the heavily sanctioned North Korea to use cyber operations to raise funds and to gather intelligence or launch attacks on South Korea and the United States," Mr. Coats said in a statement delivered during a hearing on worldwide threats Wednesday. "Pyongyang probably has a number of techniques and tools it can use to achieve a range of offensive effects with little or no warning, including distributed denial of service attacks, data deletion and deployment of ransomware."

© 2018 Washington Times under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: iStock/Artist's concept.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN DATA SECURITY
1. Microsoft, Intel Team To Fight Spectre
2. Largest DDoS Attack: What We Know
3. Hackers Attack German Government
4. More Bad News on the Equifax Hack
5. NSA Chief: Russia Still a Hack Threat
ENTERPRISE SECURITY TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
CIO Today:
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.