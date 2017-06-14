Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
THE ENTERPRISE SECURITY SUPERSITE. UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Data Security / 39 States' Election Systems Hacked
Russian Hackers Hit 39 States' Election Systems: Report
Russian Hackers Hit 39 States' Election Systems: Report
By Andrew Blake Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JUNE
14
2017
Voting systems in over three dozen states -- nearly twice as many as previously thought -- bore the brunt of a Russian cyberattack during the November presidential election, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Russian hackers set their sights on election systems in 39 states during the course of meddling in the contest, according to the report. In some instances, the report said, they gained access to state-level voter data and other records including the names and partial Social Security numbers of millions of registered voters.

"In Illinois, investigators found evidence that cyber intruders tried to delete or alter voter data. The hackers accessed software designed to be used by poll workers on Election Day, and in at least one state accessed a campaign finance database," Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The U.S. intelligence community concluded in January that Russian hackers interfered in the election by compromising the internet accounts of people affiliated with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and then publishing their personal correspondence prior to Election Day amid the course of conducting a broader Kremlin-ordered influence campaign.

Although the government publicly denied Russia targeted or compromised systems involved in vote tallying, people with direct knowledge of the U.S. investigation into the matter told Bloomberg that Russian hackers most certainly sought out voter databases and software systems in several states.

The FBI declined to comment on the government's probe, but people familiar with state investigations offered Bloomberg previously unreported details involving the scope of the cyberattack.

In Illinois, for example, hackers managed to breach a database containing the names, dates of birth, genders, driver's licenses and partial Social Security numbers of 15 million people, Bloomberg reported.

Federal investigators ultimately traced a digital footprint found in the aftermath of the Illinois intrusion with attempts to breach election systems used in 38 other states, according to one of Bloomberg's sources.

"Last year, as we detected intrusions into websites managed by election officials around the country, the administration worked relentlessly to protect our election infrastructure," Eric Schultz, who was a spokesman for President Obama, told Bloomberg. "Given that our election systems are so decentralized, that effort meant working with Democratic and Republican election administrators from all across the country to bolster their cyberdefenses."

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the election, contrary to the findings of the U.S. intelligence community.

© 2017 Washington Times under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

invisibleman:
Posted: 2017-06-16 @ 8:53am PT
“It is enough that the people know there was an election. The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.”-Joseph Stalin

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN DATA SECURITY
1. How Kryptos Stopped WannaCry
2. Flaw in Skylake, Kaby Lake Chips
3. Cisco Promises Safer Networks
4. Georgia Voter Records Compromised
5. NKorea Blamed for Cyberattacks
ENTERPRISE SECURITY TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.