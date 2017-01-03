Dear Visitor,

Norton Unveils Router Designed To Keep Out Intrusions
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
03
2017

Digitally securing the home used to mean buying antivirus computer software and avoiding malicious links in email inboxes.

Locking down the connected home of the future, with televisions, thermostats, light bulbs and refrigerators all trying to talk to each other, likely won't be that simple.

Norton, the cybersecurity software brand owned by Symantec, is taking a stab at remedying a part of that new vulnerability, launching a Wi-Fi router designed to protect the connected home and its devices from bad guys.

The Norton Core [pictured above, left], introduced Tuesday ahead of the press events that precede the kickoff of CES in Las Vegas, scans every packet of data it sends and receives for malware, viruses and intrusions.

If a device that tries to connect to the network has known vulnerabilities, the router quarantines it on a segregated network and sends an alert to its owner.

A security score feature is designed to provide a dashboard displaying the safety of the network. Norton Core also comes with embedded parental controls. The router can support network speeds of up to 2.5 gigabits of data per second, and is powered by a 1.7 GHz processor.

The device, starting at $199, is available for pre-orders in North America on Tuesday, with shipment expected in the summer. It comes with one year of security software protection for up to 20 smartphones, tablets, and computers, and unlimited "internet of things" connected home devices.

The multi-sided router is available in two colors: Granite Gray, pictured above, and Titanium Gold.

© 2017 Seattle Times under contract with NewsEdge. All rights reserved.
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved.