Commvault Powers New HPE GreenLake Backup Solution

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is using the Commvault Data Platform to power its new HPE GreenLake Backup solution. Commvault's software is pre-integrated on HPE servers, storage, and networking technology to provide enterprise customers with reliable backup and data protection.

The HPE GreenLake Backup system is actually an end-to-end backup service, deployed on-premises in the customer's own data center for greater privacy protection than a cloud deployment can provide. Since it is provided through HPE's flexible IT consumption service, it comes with flexible pricing, similar to cloud offerings.

On-Premise Security, Cloud-Like Agility

Used in combination with HPE GreenLake Backup, Commvault says its solution will simplify the backup experience for customers by providing the necessary hardware, software, and services to meet data protection & government compliance challenges, which are constantly changing.

The combined solution provides the simplicity and flexibility of a public cloud offering with the security and performance benefits of on-premises backup.

Lower Costs, Lower Risk

Commvault chief N. Robert Hammer said the combined solution will help enterprise IT departments lower their operational expenses and reduce risks related to security, business continuity, and regulatory compliance.

Ana Pinczuk, SVP and GM of HPE Pointnext, elaborated on that point, describing the joint technology as a complete 'pay as you go' backup solution that reduces the burdens of provisioning backups and managing data growth.

The service can run on HPE StoreOnce or HPE 3PAR Storage, giving organizations instant backup capacity, within the control and security of their own data center. It can be deployed ahead of time and ready to be activated when needed.

Analysts' Insights

IT analysts at Forrester recently recognized Commvault as having the top-ranked current offering for data resiliency, ahead of competitors including IBM, Actifio, Veeam, Veritas, Dell EMC, and Micro Focus.

The Forrester Wave Q3'2017 report on Data Resiliency gave Commvault the highest score among all vendors for platform support and customer feedback.

Commvault has also been highly rated by Gartner -- positioned as a "Leader" for 7 straight years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant report on data center backup and recovery solutions.