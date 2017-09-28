Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
THE ENTERPRISE SECURITY SUPERSITE. UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Mobile Security / Google Cloud Buys Cloud Firm Bitium
Google Cloud Ups Game Against Amazon with Bitium Purchase
Google Cloud Ups Game Against Amazon with Bitium Purchase
By Ethan Baron Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
SEPTEMBER
28
2017
Google Cloud has moved to boost its market share against Amazon in the lucrative cloud, buying Santa Monica cloud-services firm Bitium.

Bitium connects employees' computing devices to a company's cloud-based applications, with an emphasis on both cybersecurity and ease of access -- key considerations in this age of rampant hacking and complicated, time-sucking countermeasures to prevent phishing and other attacks.

"The move from on-premise enterprise applications to the cloud has unlocked new levels of productivity and collaboration for businesses and their partners, employees and customers," Google Cloud product management director Karthik Lakshminarayanan said in a blog post Tuesday.

"With the increase in cloud adoption, there are new considerations about how to manage cloud applications within an organization and to ensure that the right levels of security and user data access policies are in place," Lakshminarayanan said.

First-quarter data from 2017 showed Amazon Web Services with a third of the global market for the data storage and artificial intelligence-boosted processing that make up the cloud, according to Synergy Research Group. Microsoft, Google, IBM, Alibaba and Oracle grew faster than Amazon in the quarter, but trail far behind on revenue, Synergy reported.

The cloud-computing market is expected to expand to $162 billion in 2020 from 2015's $67 billion, according to an April report in Forbes.

Google did not respond to the question of how much it's paying for Bitium.

© 2017 San Jose Mercury News under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN MOBILE SECURITY
1. Face ID: Not Great for Kids and Twins
2. Google Cloud Buys Cloud Firm Bitium
3. How Apple's Face ID Really Works
4. Govt. Staffers Used Personal Phones
5. Lock Down Your Workplace Devices
ENTERPRISE SECURITY TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.